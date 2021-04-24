Did Washington Almost Trade For All-Pro Tackle Orlando Brown?

The trade price for the WFT was, in the end, viewed as prohibitive, and so the two-time Pro Bowler and Baltimore native Orlando Brown has been shipped by the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Inarguably, Orlando Brown Jr. would've looked handsome in a Washington Football Team uniform, and the move from Baltimore to D.C. would've been an easy one.

But the trade price for the WFT was, in the end, viewed as prohibitive, and so the two-time Pro Bowler and Baltimore native has been shipped by the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What was that price? The Chiefs sent the Ravens draft picks this year in the first round, third and fourth, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2022. That is a bonanza, and as John Keim of ESPN was first to note, something Washington kicked around before coach Ron Rivera and company decided the price of acquiring Brown would be too much.

So the relative hole at left tackle remains.

Brown, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, is 6-8, 355 pounds and just 24 years old. It is his desire to play left tackle, and he'll get his wish with the Chiefs, who have cleverly revamped their O-line in a high-profile way as to protect QB Patrick Mahomes.

They paid a price - but keeping Mahomes upright might prove to be worth it.

Washington, meanwhile, continues on with its desire to find a long-term answer at left tackle. Trent Williams, now with the San Francisco 49ers, is but a memory. Brown would've been near-perfect on the field, though as he is soon due a fat new contract, he becomes expensive in both ways.

Washington's flirtation with the Brown idea, though, does hint at what the WFT might do in the upcoming NFL Draft. Four offensive tackles could go in the first round. Will Northwestern's Rashawn Slater slip? Will Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw - a D.C. kid - be available when the Washington Football Team picks at No. 19?

Washington has desires and needs at linebacker and at QB, where an heir to Ryan Fitzpatrick would be nice. But the Brown idea might have just given us the best idea as to which way the WFT will lean next Thursday.

