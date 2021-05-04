Did Washington Miss By Not Taking A QB? NFL Draft Late-Round Regrets

Who did the Washington Football Team bypass on their way to the finish line in Saturday's NFL Draft?

ASHBURN, Va. -- As we continue to rewind on the 2021 Washington Football Team haul at the NFL Draft, we're taking a look at who the Washington Football Team bypassed - or arguably, just missed out on - when picking in the later rounds of the process, based on their needs and factoring in best player available.

We broke it all down for the first four rounds and five selections here. Now, we hit up the final three rounds and five spots.

With the No. 163 pick overall in the fifth round, the WFT selected a potential special-teams standout safety Darrick Forrest from Cincinnati.

A couple of defensive linemen went in the picks before Forrest along with Philadelphia taking running back Kenneth Gainwell, who was a favorite of ours.

There's nobody that we coveted that was chosen after Forrest was selected so this might represent the best 'value' the WFT could get at the position.

The only argument that could be made was Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

Washington didn't have a sixth-round pick going into Saturday but made a deal with Philadelphia to acquire No. 225 in the sixth and an extra seventh in exchange for a fifth-round pick next year.

With that selection, Washington took long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, just moments after Carolina took the first long-snapper picked, Thomas Fletcher.

What was more surprising? Two specialists going in four picks or the fact that Washington traded up for one?

They could have selected a guard, Trey Smith, who went one pick afterwards.

In the final round, the WFT were armed with three picks after the trade with Philly.

They took William Bradley-King out of Baylor, the first of two defensive ends, bypassing nobody of any note.

A few picks later, at No. 246, Washington selected Shaka Toney, a defensive end/edge rusher out of Penn State.

Who are we kidding? There wasn't anyone that anybody knew of selected after Toney with the exception on Ben Skowronek - a receiver from Notre Dame, who was on TV a lot.

With the second-to-last selection in the draft, Dax Milne, a high-volume receiver (because of QB Zach Wilson) from BYU was the choice.

With all of these seventh-round picks and even with the sixth -- the WFT chose to pass up on Feleipe Franks from Arkansas, Jamie Newman from Wake Forest and Shane Buechele of SMU -- all quarterbacks.

They chose none in the draft.

We can't pretend to know all the late-round names. But those three QBs? And not grabbing one of them? We will watch to see if there are eventual late-round regrets there.