No Chance for Washington & Jacksonville?

Chris Russell

When you finish 3-13 in a disastrous 2019 and fire everyone in sight (rightfully), nobody is going to pick you to go to the Super Bowl the next year. 

Or probably not for several years. 

Such is life in 2020. Then again, predictions are worth the paper or screen they appear on. Not much of anything, if we're being honest. 

Conor Orr expanded upon this for The MMQB in his column explaining why the WFT and 19 other teams don't have a shot. 

It shouldn't be a surprise that SI.com asked me to be a part of a video analysis on Friday to explain my view on Washington having a shot or no shot. 

As mentioned with Robin Lundberg of SI and John Shipley of Jaguar Report - I think if Ron Rivera can get the Washington football Team to .500 at 8-8, that would be significant progress. 

Then you take your shot in 2021 in a parity driven league with hopefully a normal offseason (what's the opposite of absurd?). 

Do they have a mathematical chance? Yeah I guess. 

HOT READ: Conor Orr's 12 Teams That Could Win Super Bowl LV

If Dallas only has a 4.1% chance and Philadelphia only has a 3.4%  chance per FootballOutsiders.com - what do you think Washington's chances are? 

Last year, Washington was 100-1 in these odds. This year, in the same publication they are 200-1. Also, per William Hill Sports Book and SI Gambling, they're 200-1 post draft. 

Back in May, the price was 50-1 for the now Washington Football Team but that was tied with three other AFC teams for the worst odds on the board at Bet Online. 

You can get the Washington Football Team and the Jacksonville Jaguars at +15000 at MGM.  

In other words, if you believe the 'boys in Vegas' - save your money. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

