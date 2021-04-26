Does This 'Mauler' Fit Washington At No. 19?

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins could be a fine left tackle prospect in mind for Washington when on the clock in the first round

Teven Jenkins might be the most polarizing product in the NFL Draft - among offensive linemen, anyway.

Most view the former Oklahoma State tackle as either a standout of the left or right side.

Others though worry about his smaller arms at sub-33 inches. But we say if that’s enough to keep him off the edge, some teams have far too high of exceptions.

The 6-foot-6 Cowboy mauled his way through the Big 12 as Spencer Sanders’ lead blocker in 2020. As a run blocker, he help Chuba Hubbard break a NCAA record during the 2019 season. He has the size (310 pounds) to work on either side of the trenches.

Jenkins also has the production to back up his fringe-first-round status.

A three-year starter, Jenkins recorded over 2,000 snaps at right tackle. Last season, he added another 500, this time as the left tackle, not allowing a sack and only four pressures on the year.

So, where does this fit in for the Washington Football Team?

There’s no telling what the WFT could do at left tackle Week 1. Geron Christian struggled and then got injured, while Cornelius Lucas played well enough in the second half of the season in the post-Trent Williams era, but neither were game-changers.

Each is also entering a contract season, meaning any lackluster or breakout performance will play a role in extension talks. It's possible that Christian doesn't even make the opening 53-man roster.

We know that the WFT is interested in local product Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech. But let's add a name ...

Jenkins offers the size, strength and footwork to be an option at No. 19. He offers value on either end, meaning if Morgan Moses could adapt better to the left side, perhaps he plays at right tackle to begin his career. Should Ron Rivera view Jenkins' arm length as a small issue, he could hand competition to the blind side.

Keep in mind Jenkins might be one of the more versatile chess pieces on the offensive line. Based on his time with the Cowboys, he can be asked to play inside as a guard. It's not known if the WFT will sign right guard Brandon Scherff long-term after two franchise tags, but he's here for at least this year.

Is Wes Schweitzer the long-term answer? Washington is hopeful to be more balanced running the ball the season with former third-round pick Antonio Gibson leading the charge.

Washington’s offensive line isn’t the biggest problem, but the need of a franchise left tackle adds pressure to the front office when looking to add a name on April 29 or 30. Jenkins might not be a Day 1 starter outside, but he has tremendous value in both the run and pass.

Playoff teams use the NFL Draft to target long-term needs. If WFT believes they can win with the roster at hand, Jenkins might offer value in a multitude of ways for now and years to come.

Measurables: 6-6”, 310 lbs, 32 7/8-inch arm, 9.63-inch hands, 4.96 40 time, 36 bench reps.

2020 Stats: Seven starts, zero sacks allowed, four pressures allowed

Scout Says: " Jenkins is an easy mover to the second level and in space, showcasing to be a plus athlete for the position. He has some easy mirror ability as a pass protector. As he keeps himself square in his pass set, Jenkins is able to sit down well on power and negate any inside counters. Jenkins can be overanxious at times, lunging too far outside of his frame. He can lose balance while going too far over his toes. His hands usage is mostly good, but he can be a little late in pass protection, allowing defenders to get inside his frame. Jenkins is a physically impressive offensive lineman who has a potentially high ceiling moving forward. It is his combination of size, athleticism and physicality that could allow him to be in the first-round conversation." - SI NFL Draft Bible

Quotable: "“(I’m) a tough, physical, nasty mother(expletive). A dude that doesn’t shy away from hits, a dude that actually wants to get physical, and a dude that’s gonna bust his ass.” - Teven Jenkins on what he brings to NFL offensive line.

NFL Player Comparison: Garrett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

