Does Washington Football Team Have A Top-10 NFL Roster?

The Washington Football Team is just days away from hopefully using the No. 19 overall pick in the NFL Draft to fortify the roster.

But it's worth noting that the roster, as is, is already pretty fortified. And of course, the last few seasons of drafts have helped make it so.

How "fortified''? Pro Football Focus analyzed all 32 NFL rosters, ranking them 1 through 32.

And the WFT comes in at No. 8.

One can argue a bit up or a bit down, but the "fortification'' aspect here is hard to debate. Guys like Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl are recent Washington’s standouts acquired through the draft. And signing on an upgrade at QB in Ryan Fitzpatrick and a star-quality receiver in Curtis Samuel helps as well.

We should also note something about the WFT that pops up in conversation every time we visit with opposing coaches, scouts and execs: Coach Ron Rivera's presence is also part of the fortification. As one rival scout told us recently: "Rivera and (defensive coordinator) Jack Del Rio have that team knowing what it is supposed to be doing on Sundays.''

Tampa Bay came in as the No. 1. roster, and they won the Super Bowl because of it. The WFT? The No. 8 talent helped push the WFT to an NFC East division title in 2020. This offseason can help the push to even greater heights.

