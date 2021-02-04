Does Washington Need A QB Trade Now? (Yeah, Kinda)

With all due respect to Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke, we know that Washington privately admits it needs big help at the position. ... and that the opportunity to go on a run in the NFC East starts now.

''Whenever it is,'' says new Washington Football Team GM Martin Mayhew of the franchise's QB search, "we’re going to get the right guy.”

On the one hand, it's a promising notion to any fan of the Washington Football Team who views last year's work - Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record and got a berth in the NFL Playoffs - as "the starting gate,'' with the race a sprint.

But Mayhew and Washington coach Ron Rivera are expressing patience in this search.

And that would be "the other hand.''

“We’re still in a situation where we’re looking at all of our options,” Rivera said Wednesday.

The Football Team absolutely pursued a trade with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford, but he was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Rams for fellow QB Jared Goff.

That should be taken as a sign. (And no, they were not "exploratory''; sources tell us Washington offered a first- and third-round pick plus a starting-caliber player.) But Rivera makes sense when he talks of securing the "right'' QB ... whenever.

“I think the biggest thing is we have to make sure we find the right one. That’s the key,” he said. “Is it imperative to find them right now? No, not necessarily. We would love to, but as we go through this process we’re going to exhaust all avenues.”

Added Mayhew: “At every position, we’re going to look at everything and if there are opportunities to improve our roster. We’re going to go about it that way. Is it going to be this year? Next year? Whenever it is, we’re going to get the right guy.”

“But at the same time, you don’t necessarily want to mortgage your future,” Rivera said. “You don’t want to take away your opportunity to continue your growth.”

