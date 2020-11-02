SI.com
Does Washington Want to Trade Haskins?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - We know this, via the reporting of our Mike Fisher: the Washington Football Team is open to trading Dwayne Haskins.  Additionally, Ian Rapoport is adding a slightly different layer to the mix Monday morning.

Rapoport says two things that jump out to our curious ears. One, he refers to Haskins as the "former franchise quarterback." (This view was held only by owner Dan Snyder and some fans, but never justified.

Two, Rapoport adds, "It's not like they want to trade him" but that they would be 'open' to it if the right offer came along. 

This is the essence of Fish's scoop ... and reflects exactly a wise stance they should have. They should not under any circumstances just give Haskins away. And there is an argument to not trade Dwayne Haskins at all before the Tuesday deadline.

Let's play with the numbers: If WFT can't get Josh Rosen value for Haskins (a late second-round pick, and who is going to give that?), there is value in letting him be an insurance policy while seeing if he can mature and figure out football.

If Kyle Allen is sidelined, Alex Smith would become the starter. It's assumed that only then would Haskins elevate ... and we're not even sure of that. That's how deeply the former first-round QB's career is buried here, making Fish's story about a willing to trade him correct ... and making Rap's "the right offer'' verbiage correct as well.

