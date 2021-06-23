Domestic Violence Charges Against Former Washington RB Derrius Guice Dropped

Guice saw his charges drop on Wednesday morning stemming from three separate incidents.

Former Washington running back Derrius Guice had four charges dropped Wednesday morning after a settlement with his ex-girlfriend. These charges included three counts of assault and battery.

Guice, who had also been charged with destruction of property, appeared in court with his ex-girlfriend and requested that the court accept the settlement -- which it did.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Ex Guice Banned From LSU Record Books

Per ESPN's John Keim's report, according to Virginia law, some charges can be dropped if the victim states in writing that they are satisfied with the injury compensation.

Guice was arrested in Loundon County, Virginia in August of 2020. He was facing potential jail time after three incidents where he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground. Just two hours after Guice's arrest, he was released by Washington.

READ MORE: Depth Chart: Can The Washington Football Team Offensive Line Take A Step Forward?

Guice was drafted by Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Coming out of LSU, Guice was rumored to have issues off the field that caused him to fall to Washington with the 59th pick.

In March of 2020, Abby Owens accused Guice of raping her while they both attended LSU. There have been two other women that have alleged the same but Guice has denied all allegations.

Guice played just five games in two years for Washington after suffering multiple knee injuries. He finished with 42 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. After his release from Washington, Guice cleared waivers and is still a free agent.

The NFL has not commented on Guice's potential return as of this time.

CONTINUE READING: Fitz Washington Solution or Problem vs. Day Prescott's Dallas Cowboys?