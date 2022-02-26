Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Does ‘Son of Ironhead’ Heyward Fit Commanders?

Could the Commanders add one of the most versatile players in the NFL Draft?

The Washington Commanders have a lot of talent at each skill position, but there's always room for more.

USATSI_17600906
USATSI_17433304
USATSI_17435202


Versatility in the NFL is extremely rare, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Washington could use a guy that could play multiple skill positions and help in the run game, pass game and special teams.

Enter Michigan State's Connor Heyward.

Here's what some of our staff members had to say about Heyward:

Jeremy Brener: Heyward could go in a number of different directions in the NFL. He could become a running back, fullback, tight end or even a slot receiver. Or, he could be some combination of all of the above. '

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17600906
Play

Could Washington Boost Depth With Michigan State 'Gadget Guy' Connor Heyward?

Could the Commanders add one of the most versatile players in the NFL Draft?

By Washington Football Staff
47 seconds ago
47 seconds ago
FedEx Exterior
Play

Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

As Virginia continues to rally for Washington to relocate there, three possible sites have been revealed

By David Harrison
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_13266499
Play

‘I’m Out!’ Washington's Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams is no longer in support of his alma mater following the hiring of Art Briles

By Cole Thompson
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 24, 2022

While he may not be the most gifted prospect in this draft, Heyward's versatility should land him in an NFL camp this offseason.

I wouldn't expect any team to consider him on draft boards until the late rounds or possibly even as an undrafted free agent, but the fact he can play multiple positions and special teams makes him an intriguing prospect.

Cole Thompson: The Swiss army knife of East Lansing, teams will be intrigued when it comes to finding a home for Heyward at the next level. A offensive weapon that played several positions for the Spartans, some view him as a tight end. Other will see his projecting more as a fullback with quality speed.

Heyward has the physical tools needed to run through the trenches with ease. He also averaged 9.3 yards per receptions and improved as an in-line blocker on the way to Michigan State's rebounding season. Teams will covet his blocking skills against linebackers and should be able to move him around the field as a chess piece.

This is a Day 3 player that in an innovative offense could carve out a nice role at the next level. More and more, the league is looking for do-it-all players and Heyward fits the bill both in the backfield and at tight end. 

USATSI_17600906
News

Could Washington Boost Depth With Michigan State 'Gadget Guy' Connor Heyward?

By Washington Football Staff
47 seconds ago
FedEx Exterior
News

Command Post: Potential Locations Identified for New Stadium

By David Harrison
21 hours ago
USATSI_13266499
News

‘I’m Out!’ Washington's Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

By Cole Thompson
Feb 24, 2022
watson wash ro
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Oddsmakers Pick Washington Commanders New Team Favorite

By Mike Fisher
Feb 24, 2022
dan wife snyder
News

'Den of Abuse': Should Dan Snyder Pay for New Washington Stadium? Lawmakers Have An Answer

By David Harrison
Feb 24, 2022
rodgers washington
News

Aaron Rodgers Plan Coming 'Soon'; Have Commanders Already Made Trade Offer to Packers?

By Mike Fisher
Feb 24, 2022
deshaun ron
News

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

By Mike Fisher
Feb 23, 2022
Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson-0fa43147-fae6-495b-ab9f-3bbd87312ea6
News

Ron Rivera: Commanders Have 'A Lot to Offer' For Franchise Quarterback

By Andrew Oliveros
Feb 23, 2022