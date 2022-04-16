Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

The Commanders know they have their work cut out for them to get back into the NFL playoffs and Teagan Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.

The Washington Commanders look to add a tight end in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft as Washington's offense and new quarterback Carson Wentz thrive with big tight ends. With Ricky Seals-Jones departing to the New York Giants in free agency, Washington has a need for depth at the position.

The Commanders clear starter, Logan Thomas, underwent surgery on his torn ACL in late December, meaning he may not be ready for training camp in July. John Bates, a fourth-round pick in 2021, showed promise in his rookie season and Sammis Reyes is also on the roster.

Should Washington choose to target a tight end in the later rounds of the draft, a good fit could be Teagan Quitoriano who exemplified impressive athleticism at Oregon State.

Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

Quitoriano, who studies Rob Gronkowski closely, is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, Quitoriano posted career highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running.

Quitoriano is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. Washington owns four selections in rounds 4-7 of the draft.



Has the gap between the Commanders and the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys narrowed? The Cowboys remain the favorites (-115) to win the division in 2022, but a strong draft would help Commanders challenge Dallas. If the Commanders select Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding?



“They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano said.

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. Quitoriano would be a project with immense upside. The Commanders know they have their work cut out for them to get back into the NFL playoffs and Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.