Washington Worry: Giants Hire Flores & Trade for Deshaun?

While the Washington Football Team may not be looking for a new head coach this offseason, an NFC East rival is on the pounce for its new leader - and maybe for a new QB, too, which presents a double-threat to the WFT.

The New York Giants fired Joe Judge after two seasons in the Big Apple. Following high expectations and a lucrative offseason of spending in free agency, New York finished with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East.

In two seasons, Judge, 40, posted a 10-23 record. In his first year with the franchise, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator impressed, finishing second in the NFC East with a 6-10 record.

The Giants initially elected to keep Judge in large part due to the trend of firing coaches early. Both Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur were fired after two seasons. New York has not posted a winning record since 2015.

The Giants will also be looking for a new general manager after Dave Gettleman announced he would retire.

A potential new name for the team could be recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach and Brooklyn native Brian Flores.

Flores, like Judge, hails from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Except Flores saw more success than Judge did in his first coaching gig, posting a 24-25 record through three seasons and winning records the past two years.

Hiring Flores could provide stability to the Giants' defense and could cause fits in Washington for years to come. Oh, and remember one of the attractions of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson to Miami?

Yes, Flores.

And yes, with the WFT coach Ron Rivera talking semi-openly about his team’s attraction to a Deshaun-like talent?

“Package deal” and “tug-of-war” might be about to be useful phrases in the NFC East.

