Dwayne Haskins Benched, Kyle Allen to Start

The Washington Football Team has benched Dwayne Haskins after four games and inserted Kyle Allen as the starter for this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The move was expected at some point but not necessarily at this point after just four games with no preseason.

A couple of factors are in play here:

1. As we've discussed over the last week - the tone changed from Ron Rivera about possibly winning the division.

2. Haskins was not selected by Rivera and his staff.

3. Kyle Smith, Rivera's top personnel man, as we've mentioned a number of times was philosophically aligned with Jay Gruden and his staff, which wanted nothing to do with Haskins.

4. This decision was as much about a terrible sack on first down for a loss of 18 yards in the red zone, as it was about the failed fourth-down test that Rivera talked about Sunday.

5. The fact that Haskins is not even reportedly going to be the backup Sunday tells you how down they are on him.

6. Sources have been telling me for several weeks behind the scenes that the Washington Football Team was already studying first-round quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft hard. Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The organization was represented in person at North Dakota State for Lance's only game this year before he turned pro.

