SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Dwayne Haskins Benched, Kyle Allen to Start

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team has benched Dwayne Haskins after four games and inserted Kyle Allen as the starter for this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The move was expected at some point but not necessarily at this point after just four games with no preseason. 

A couple of factors are in play here: 

1. As we've discussed over the last week - the tone changed from Ron Rivera about possibly winning the division.

2. Haskins was not selected by Rivera and his staff. 

3. Kyle Smith, Rivera's top personnel man, as we've mentioned a number of times was philosophically aligned with Jay Gruden and his staff, which wanted nothing to do with Haskins. 

4. This decision was as much about a terrible sack on first down for a loss of 18 yards in the red zone, as it was about the  failed fourth-down test that Rivera talked about Sunday. 

5. The fact that Haskins is not even reportedly going to be the backup Sunday tells you how down they are on him. 

6. Sources have been telling me for several weeks behind the scenes that the Washington Football Team was already studying first-round quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft hard. Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. 

The organization was represented in person at North Dakota State for Lance's only game this year before he turned pro. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Allen to Start, But He's Not The Answer

Kyle Allen started a bunch last year and his resume is at the very minimum, incomplete. This Sunday he gets a chance to add to it.

Chris Russell

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: "The QB Isn't The Problem"

It's just one man's opinion but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky seems to be more than optimistic about Dwayne Haskins.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Stays Even in Super Bowl Odds, Where Do They Rank?

The Washington Football Team has much bigger issues than what the 'boys in Vegas' who really know nothing, think. However, the hole is enormous

Chris Russell

Haskins' Agent Launches An Unnecessary Grenade

The war might just be on. The war of words and perceived stances. The Washington Football Team, the media & Dwayne Haskins' agent.

Chris Russell

What Ron Said, What I Heard

Ron Rivera gets asked a lot of questions. Sometimes, like Monday, his answers are short, terse and pack a punch.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

The Washington Defense Needs to be a Lot Better

Once again, an explosive offense largely carved up the Washington Football Team defense for the third week in a row. This time it was Lamar & the Ravens.

RickSnider

by

janthompson

Rick Snider's Report Card - A WFT Loss!

The grades are in and like the Washington Football Team's performance - lots of evaluations and not enough answers.

RickSnider

by

janthompson

Washington Football Team Loss Shows They Are Not Ready For Primetime Against Baltimore Ravens

The game plan was there on offense, but poor execution and untimely secondary collapse leads to Washington losing to Baltimore

Alan Lepore

by

janthompson

Three-and-Out After a 31-17 WFT Loss to Ravens

Analyzing  the Washington Football Team loss to the Baltimore Ravens. What went wrong & just about right?

Chris Russell

Week 4 Halftime Report - Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Turnover by J.D. McKissic and a missed Dustin Hopkins field goal help give Baltimore 21-10 lead at the half

Alan Lepore