Skip to main content

'More Than a Great Football Player': Dwayne Haskins' Wife Speaks Out After Death

Haskins was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck. He was 24.

Days after Dwayne Haskins was struck by a dump truck that tragically ended his life, his wife, Kalabrya, released a statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers' PR department.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera, Dwayne Haskins

Kalabrya-Gondrezick-Dwayne-Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Jr. and wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

R9WRnwAM_400x400
Play

Commanders Make NFL History with Social Media 'Correspondent'

The Washington Commanders are implementing a title that is believed to be the first of its kind.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Why Washington Needs to Re-Sign Terry McLaurin As Soon As Possible

For a team low on good news, making the extension of its star receiver needs to be a priority

By David Harrison2 hours ago
2 hours ago
snyder corleone
Play

‘The Godfather’: Congress Compares Dan Snyder’s Washington Team to Mafia Movie

The Daniel Snyder saga in Washington continues to look worse as his days as an NFL owner may be numbered.

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Dwayne Haskins Hands Hips © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins NBC 4 Prac Video

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

Dwayne Haskins' celebration of life will be held Friday, April 22 in Pittsburgh.

R9WRnwAM_400x400
News

Commanders Make NFL History with Social Media 'Correspondent'

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Why Washington Needs to Re-Sign Terry McLaurin As Soon As Possible

By David Harrison2 hours ago
snyder corleone
News

‘The Godfather’: Congress Compares Dan Snyder’s Washington Team to Mafia Movie

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
Montez Sweat
News

No Sweat: Will Washington Sign Contract Option for Montez?

By Greg Patuto19 hours ago
WFT Fans
News

Commanders Orders: Dan Snyder Short-Changing NFL and Fans for Two Decades

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Lewis Cine
News

Commanders Combo: Which Pair of Prospects Would Win Draft For Washington?

By David HarrisonApr 12, 2022
J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders Reveal New Radio Home After Team 980 Departure

By Jeremy BrenerApr 12, 2022
Antonio Gibson
News

Antonio Gibson's Future in Jeopardy? Commanders Interested In Top Running Backs

By Greg PatutoApr 12, 2022