'More Than a Great Football Player': Dwayne Haskins' Wife Speaks Out After Death

Haskins was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck. He was 24.

Days after Dwayne Haskins was struck by a dump truck that tragically ended his life, his wife, Kalabrya, released a statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers' PR department.

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

Dwayne Haskins' celebration of life will be held Friday, April 22 in Pittsburgh.