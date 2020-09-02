"He loves the game. He loves football!"

That's what Washington Football Team Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said today about his official new starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Ron Rivera named Haskins on Wednesday after informing his team. Obviously, this was just a crowning and a mere formality.

Rivera challenged his new starting quarterback when he first took the job. There was an ominous tone those first few months but that steadily changed and evolved to the love fest that it now seems to be.

That doesn't mean Haskins is perfect or free of mistakes, as we saw on Monday at FedExField.

Rivera has said over and over again that decision making and learning from mistakes and then quickly applying the coaching advice is what matters the most, not necessarily execution.

Haskins is now set to start week one on September 13th against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.

