SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Dwayne Haskins is QB 1 for WFT

Chris Russell

"He loves the game. He loves football!" 

That's what Washington Football Team Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said today about his official new starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. 

Ron Rivera named Haskins on Wednesday after informing his team. Obviously, this was just a crowning and a mere formality. 

Rivera challenged his new starting quarterback when he first took the job. There was an ominous tone those first few months  but that steadily changed and evolved to the love fest that it now seems to be. 

That doesn't mean Haskins is perfect or free of mistakes, as we saw on Monday at FedExField. 

Rivera has said over and over again that decision making and learning from mistakes and then quickly applying the coaching advice is what matters the most, not necessarily execution. 

Haskins is now set to start week one on September 13th against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A NFL Coaches Guide To Changing a Culture

Changing a culture is not easy but it can be fun if you listen to Conor Orr of The MMQB. Or it can be hard if you're Ron Rivera.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Wednesday September 2

The Washington Football Team was back at team headquarters in Ashburn on Wednesday and back inside because of the rain.

Chris Russell

Bargain Hunting in Washington?

Over the next five days, the Washington Football Team with a lot of salary cap room is likely set to shop for the dollar store discount.

RickSnider

Chase is Already Chasing

It's been a strange road already for the most hyped Washington Football draft pick since Robert Griffin III. Chase Young is already chasing.

Bryan Manning

Kirk Cousins on Corona: "If I die, I die"

https://twitter.com/AndrewMarchand/status/1301112744100405249

Chris Russell

NFL Apparently Gets WFT to Waive NDA's

Two lawyers, representing the ex- Washington Football Team employees that came forward have secured a huge win.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

The NFL Takes Over Dan Snyder & WFT Workplace Investigation

It's been a nightmare of a summer in terms of chaos for Dan Snyder & the Washington Football Team. Monday could be a watershed moment.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Coach Jennifer King Interview clip on NFL Network

https://twitter.com/NFLTotalAccess/status/1300943491967512577?s=09

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team trades for OT David Sharpe

A minor trade for the Washington Football Team that could pay dividends and make for some interesting decisions this weekend.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team: Just McLaurin or More?

The Washington Football Team offense has more they can count on besides Terry McLaurin, right? Please say yes! Please say yes! OK, yes.

Chris Russell