Dwayne’s Do-Over: QB Haskins Reflects on Washington, Fights for Steelers Job

Among the many damning accusations thrown at Washington Football Team first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins - and there were more of those thrown at him than passes thrown by him - one figures to be the most bothersome to the player.

“I just want to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates that I love football,” says Haskins, now fighting to save his NFL career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers - and yes, seemingly acutely aware of that most harmful accusations.

We have chronicled all of Haskins’ foibles in this space while also addressing the WFT’s own deep involvement in the failure, and the give-up after only a year and a half in Washington.

Was his flop all about a lack of talent? Or, as so many critics charged, did Haskins fail to understand and acknowledge the serious level of work needing to be invested to be a successful NFL quarterback?

So far, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has his worries for his future as the next gunslinger and heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. And no, it's because of his talent.

"I've been more concerned about Dwayne the person, kind of getting to know him and getting an understanding of what he's been through and how that's shaped him, affected him positively and negatively, how it's affected the growth and development of his game," Tomlin told reporters during minicamp this past week. "I think, more than anything, Dwayne and I are just trying to get to know one another.

"I just want to get to know the young man and help him grow in that way."

Haskins was a starter for about a minute in Washington. Now he’s trying to earn a roster spot as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers, vying for a job in competition with Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph.

Perhaps Haskins would have the confidence to take over in the Steel City if not for his ending in Landover. The former No. 15 pick is partially to blame. So is WFT head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera closed the competition under center in 2020 due to COVID-19. Ultimately, Haskins was far from a finished product and it showed. The second-year quarterback played in mere seven games, going 1-5 as a starter before ultimately being released before the season's end.

The offseason approach is still one Rivera wishes he could change with a full year under his belt.

“The mistake I made was that my approach was wrong,” Rivera said earlier this month. “I should have made it as big a competition as possible. And that’s on me.”

Washington heads in a new direction under Ryan Fitzpatrick. Haskins earns a second chance with Pittsburgh. Both sides are hopeful their tenures will transform for 2021 and beyond.

But there's always a 'what if' moment with both sides. Haskins status with Washington will always be flawed, but his time in the league doesn't have to be.

And overall? That's something we all can get behind with a player who has so much potential, but just never wound up being "the guy" for Washington.

