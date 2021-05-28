Dyami Brown's Budding Connection With QB Fitzpatrick Essential for Washington

Dyami Brown needs to have the connection early with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team's No. 3 receiver

Fans of the Washington Football Team still might not be all-in on Ryan Fitzpatrick as the next quarterback. After all, who expects a 38-year-old not named "Tom Brady'' to change a franchise?

But Fitzpatrick role is not as demanding as all of that. All he has to do is get the ball to the right target, limit the turnovers and watch what happens nexts. After 16 years in the NFL, that doesn't seem too hard, right?

And what if a rookie comes along to help with the "right target'' part?

Unlike the previous four quarterbacks who started last season, Fitzpatrick will have an upgraded arsenal at the wide receiver spots. One name that's slowly begin to turn heads in camp i rookie target Dyami Brown.

According to the former Tar Heel, it's actually Fitzpatrick that could be making his job easy to transition from the college game to the pros.

“Oh man, that’s a guy right there. That’s a guy. I like him a lot. You know, he’s out there, he’s composed. He likes to throw deep," Brown said on 106.7 The Fan's BMitch & Finlay. "I’ve just seen him throw deep a few times, he has a great arm."

Brown is no stranger to quarterbacks thriving with him as the go-to target on offense. For the last two seasons in Chapel Hill, he was the top weapon for potential future No. 1 pick Sam Howell and coach Phil Longo's offense.

During that span, Brown averaged 20 yards per catch each season. He also posted back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yards and a combined 20 touchdowns.

Like Howell, Fitzpatrick's arm strength makes him stand out. It'll be up to Brown to come down with the catch and end plays on a positive note.

“For me, it’s see ball, get ball. That’s always been my motto," Brown said. “A 50-50 ball is never 50-50 with me - (it) always (has) to be 100 percent.”

Brown and Fitzpatrick have another bond on the field: newbies to D.C. The 6-foot target is entering his first camp with an NFL team. Fitzpatrick is on his ninth team and umpteenth coaching staff.

No difference at all, right?

More than anything. Fitzpatrick is expected to be the leader of Washington's offense. After finishing 30th last season in total yards, coach Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew agreed they would help take pressure off Terry McLaurin in the passing game.

Brown, but plus newly acquired veteran Curtis Samuel provide that help, as does another vet newcomer in Adam Humphries (and he's got old ties with Fitz).

It seems clear Fitzpatrick's leadership skills have truly helped the new faces blend early. It's only been a few practices, but there's nothing but positive praise for the old-timer from a young core guy.

"Just him as a person, he’s very well-spoken and I’ll speak highly of him," Brown said.

And WFT fans will speak highly of Dyami Brown if, as a young guy, he can help this offense, in his own way, just like the old guy plans to do.

