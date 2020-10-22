SI.com
Washington Football
Early Injury Report - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys have been pretty much equally awful this year despite the difference in their records. 

The Cowboys are (2-4) and Washington is (1-5). 

Injuries across the board between these two bad teams are the common denominator. 

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team was without their starting cornerback Ronald Darby, starting tight end Logan Thomas and three of their young receivers for a do-or-die death match in Landover.

Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright haven't been officially ruled out for Sunday but they have about a 1% chance of playing and it might not be that high. 

As we wrote here, Scott Turner's offense is going to be challenged by injury, more youth and warm bodies that have a clue. 

Washington Football Team Selects a Receiver That Can't Help vs. Cowboys

The WFT is already without Steven Sims for another game as he finishes his I-R stint. 

That was expected as is the absence of rookie Saahdiq Charles with a reported dislocated kneecap. 

What wasn't necessarily expected was Logan Thomas and Ronald Darby missing practice early in the week.

Wednesday's are often a veteran maintenance day but Washington cannot afford to be without either. 

Thomas hauled in a beautiful touchdown Sunday in New Jersey and Darby has been good but not great  opposite of Kendall Fuller. 

The other concerning injury situation is Chase Young's groin. He was limited on Wednesday after missing almost two games earlier this year. 

If Young isn't healthy, Washington's defense is going to be in a major bind against a still potentially explosive offense on Dallas' side. 

As for the Cowboys, they are already without Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, Blake Jarwin, Sean Lee, Joe Looney, Chidobe Awuzie. 

Their backup left tackle Brandon Knight, who became their starter when Smith went out, also had surgery this week and he's not out. 

On Wednesday, the Cowboys were without Zach Martin, their stud right guard (he's much better than Brandon Scherff) and also without Aldon Smith, who has been a good pass rusher for them. 

Randy Gregory is not expected to be available for Dallas as well. 

So besides stinking up the joint, these two teams have something else in common. 

A lot of injuries and owwies. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

