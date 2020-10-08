SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

ESPN's Louis Riddick: Dwayne Needs a "Better Organization."

Chris Russell

The national pundits are having a field day, as usual, at the expense of the Washington Football Team. 

Monday Night Football and NFL analyst Louis Riddick was probably the top supporter among media with a football pedigree when Haskins was coming out. 

As you just heard, Riddick cited the need for Haskins to have to go to a "stable organization" because he was so raw in his development. 

We all know that there are many things you can say about the Washington Football Team organization and 'stable" is not one of them. 

Riddick pointed out that stability and the opportunity to grow has "not been the case from day one" and that Haskins has been set up to fail. 

In some ways, he is certainly correct. Usually a quarterback needs a supportive environment to grow and flourish. 

The owner selected him and the coaching and personnel staff did not want him. 

The new staff was very unsure of him at the minimum, but I believe they had major doubts. Yet, he was given a shot. 

Riddick's not wrong that the organization is still far, far from great and Haskins could probably benefit but the question is this: If Haskins were really good and anything more than a up-and-down, struggling starter type -- wouldn't he still be riding shotgun? 

I don't believe this is a new organization failure. It's an old organization failure. I do believe there's a difference. 

Ron Rivera and the new coaching staff gave Haskins a chance. It wasn't a long audition but they gave him a chance and nobody is saying that the door is absolutely closed. 

The overall point is this: Yes, Haskins was put in a really tough situation but he did very little to help himself overall by not working hard and being out of shape in his rookie year. 

When his feet were put to the fire, he responded. When he achieved success, he reportedly became lax again. 

Now it's time for him to figure it out again. Prove Rivera wrong. He'd probably like nothing more. 

Perhaps he'll change his mind as he has one-hundred times already. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Almost 30 Years of QB Chaos & Dysfunction Continues

Why have the Washington Football Team struggled for so long? It starts with bad management but also bad quarterback decisions.

RickSnider

Haskins Didn't Work Hard Enough?

The same problem that happened last year is apparently part of the problem, if not the main issue this year for Dwayne Haskins.

Chris Russell

5 Keys to Shearing the Los Angeles Rams for a Week 5 Washington Football Team Victory

The quarterback room shake-up could have a more negative effect against the Los Angeles Rams then anticipated.

Alan Lepore

WFT Radio Analyst DeAngelo Hall Fires Off on Haskins Benching

DeAngelo Hall and another analyst in a sea of them on NFL Network weren't exactly happy about Dwayne Haskins benching.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Kyle Allen to Start, But He's Not The Answer

Kyle Allen started a bunch last year and his resume is at the very minimum, incomplete. This Sunday he gets a chance to add to it.

Chris Russell

by

doverly7

Sudden Spotlight: Kyle Allen - Who Is the WFT QB?

Enter spotlight: Kyle Allen. The new Washington Football Team starting QB, at least for now. He replaces Dwayne Haskins.

IvanLambert

Instant Reaction From Rivera, Turner on Benching Haskins

It took four games to validate what Ron Rivera and Scott Turner long suspected. Dwayne Haskins has a long, long way to go. Now he'll learn by watching.

Chris Russell

Haskins' Agent Launches An Unnecessary Grenade

The war might just be on. The war of words and perceived stances. The Washington Football Team, the media & Dwayne Haskins' agent.

Chris Russell

by

silisten

Dwayne Haskins Benched, Kyle Allen to Start

The Washington Football Team has made the move that many did not want them to make and is going to light up Washington D.C.

Chris Russell

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: "The QB Isn't The Problem"

It's just one man's opinion but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky seems to be more than optimistic about Dwayne Haskins.

Chris Russell