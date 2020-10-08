ESPN's Louis Riddick: Dwayne Needs a "Better Organization."

The national pundits are having a field day, as usual, at the expense of the Washington Football Team.

Monday Night Football and NFL analyst Louis Riddick was probably the top supporter among media with a football pedigree when Haskins was coming out.

As you just heard, Riddick cited the need for Haskins to have to go to a "stable organization" because he was so raw in his development.

We all know that there are many things you can say about the Washington Football Team organization and 'stable" is not one of them.

Riddick pointed out that stability and the opportunity to grow has "not been the case from day one" and that Haskins has been set up to fail.

In some ways, he is certainly correct. Usually a quarterback needs a supportive environment to grow and flourish.

The owner selected him and the coaching and personnel staff did not want him.

The new staff was very unsure of him at the minimum, but I believe they had major doubts. Yet, he was given a shot.

Riddick's not wrong that the organization is still far, far from great and Haskins could probably benefit but the question is this: If Haskins were really good and anything more than a up-and-down, struggling starter type -- wouldn't he still be riding shotgun?

I don't believe this is a new organization failure. It's an old organization failure. I do believe there's a difference.

Ron Rivera and the new coaching staff gave Haskins a chance. It wasn't a long audition but they gave him a chance and nobody is saying that the door is absolutely closed.

The overall point is this: Yes, Haskins was put in a really tough situation but he did very little to help himself overall by not working hard and being out of shape in his rookie year.

When his feet were put to the fire, he responded. When he achieved success, he reportedly became lax again.

Now it's time for him to figure it out again. Prove Rivera wrong. He'd probably like nothing more.

Perhaps he'll change his mind as he has one-hundred times already.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621