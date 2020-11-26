'Everyone's Watching' on Thanksgiving

ASHBURN, Va. -- Ryan Kerrigan didn't really want to talk about a trade wish or what would have happened at the trade deadline if he was no longer a member of the Washington Football Team on Sunday night after beating the Bengals.

He called it a "weird couple of weeks" but did say "I've always wanted to be here."

He did want to talk about Chase Young and Thanksgiving Day in Dallas.

As for Young, the rookie defensive end who mentions "R.K." (Kerrigan) in just about every interview, Kerrigan said "he's not a rookie anymore" even though he of course is. Kerrigan was referring to Young's maturity and work ethic.

Kerrigan debuted in the Thanksgiving Day game at AT & T Stadium in Arlington in 2012, a win for Washington behind the arm of Robert Griffin III.

He played in Thanksgiving games against the Cowboys in 2016 & 2018, both closely contested losses for the WFT and a 2017 Thanksgiving night win at FedExField over the New York Giants.

For today's game - the stage is huge and the stakes are big despite both teams only having three wins.

"When the schedule came out and I saw we were playing at Dallas on Thanksgiving, I was so hyped...this game's unbelievable," Kerrigan said.

The last time these two teams duked it out on this stage, an estimated 32-million viewers watched on FOX.

"I hope all the guys on our team can really take a moment Thursday to appreciate how cool it is that we're what people are watching on Thanksgiving and that we're going to have all the households in America watching us on Thursday so it's definitely a bigger stage because everyone's watching."

Kerrigan has 5.5 sacks on the year, which is second on the team despite playing way fewer snaps than he has in the past. Today, he'll hope to help the Washington Football Team send a message to the rest of America that the WFT are on the rise.