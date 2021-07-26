Expectations for WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick: Money Maker?

The line for Fitzpatrick's passing yardage total for this season is 3,900.

The Washington Football Team is expected to contend for another NFC East title in 2021. One major reason for optimism is due to the upgrade at quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed a one-year deal with WFT in free agency.

Barring something unforeseen, Fitzpatrick will be Washington's starter in Week 1. It appears that sports books believe that the 38-year-old will be Washington's starting quarterback the entire season.

The line for Fitzpatrick's passing yardage total for this season is 3,900 at FanDuel. He also has the 11th best odds to have the most receiving yards on the season. Not shockingly, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to lead the league in passing, with Dallas Cowboys' star Dak Prescott close behind.

Fitzpatrick's career-high is 3,905 passing yards in 2015 with the New York Jets.

Part of the high betting line is because of the addition of the 17th regular season game and part is because of the increasingly rising expectations for Washington's offense.

Scott Turner's offense is expected to take a step forward with the addition of Fitzpatrick and a revamped receiving corps to upgrade the passing attack this season.

Terry McLaurin has already emerged as one of the NFL's best young receivers despite playing with five different quarterbacks in two years. Curtis Samuel posted record numbers during his final year in Carolina. Dyami Brown is a promising rookie and Logan Thomas is coming off a career year at tight end.

Running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic could also be apart of the passing attack this fall. Former receivers, McKissic totaled 80 receptions in 2019 and Gibson is expected to expand his role in 2021.

Fitzpatrick has been playing the best football of his career over the last few years, ranking 15th in passing grade since 2018 by PFF. A standout season with over 3,900 passing yards would certainly be a statement, and for confident bettors, a money maker.

