ASHBURN, Ava. - The Washington Football Team did not officially rule anyone out, but with Dontrelle Inman and Geron Christian Sr. not practicing again on Friday (both missed Thursday), you can expect them to be two of the inactives on Sunday against the Giants at FedExField.

Both were officially listed as doubtful and it would be a major surprise if either play.

Christian's status is one thing. As we outlined here, it's not as if he's been good in terms of his production, and Cornelius Lucas was surprisingly very good at left tackle against Dallas two weeks ago.

Inman's situation is much more pressing for this game because of how thin Washington is at the receiver spot, even if they officially activate Steven Sims Jr. from injured reserve on Saturday, which they are expected to do.

“We’ll see. Again, I don’t have to talk to you guys about Steven because he’s not active yet," head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday.

“But, we’ll have to mix and match and figure out the best way to go. We’ve got some guys we feel pretty comfortable with.”

If Sims is activated, the game-day group should look like this: Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Sims Jr., Isaiah Wright (who missed the Dallas win) and probably the newly-signed Robert Foster.

A 53-man roster decision would have to be made and that would likely be Tony Brown off with Sims Jr. on.

If Sims is not activated, the group would probably be: McLaurin, Sims, Wright, Foster and likely Brown.

Everyone else was full practice on Friday for Washington including Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams along with Wright and Logan Thomas as they all were on Thursday.

For the Giants, Devonta Freeman was ruled out and cornerback Ryan Lewis was placed on injured reserve.