Final Injury Report & Roster Moves for WFT

The final injury report for the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens looks like this for Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin's status moving forward is the most concerning. He was limited Thursday and did not participate on Friday.

Listed as questionable for the game, I am leaning more towards him not playing on Sunday out of an abundance of caution.

Ron Rivera has stressed injury concerns publicly about his non-usage of timeouts in one-sided fourth quarter games. Nobody should have an issue with that, yet many do.

If he treats McLaurin like he handled Chase Young this week, last week in Cleveland and Kendall Fuller in Arizona - there's a good chance that McLaurin won't play.

He was not asked about McLaurin's status for the game by reporters on Friday. With Steven Sims already ruled out, Washington could be without their two most talented receivers against a very good group of corners for Baltimore.

In addition to this troubling injury report - a couple of roster moves were made as well.

On Saturday, the WFT once again promoted guard Joshua Garnett to the expanded game day roster.

Head Coach Ron Rivera was back at practice full-time for the first time this week and discussed a few of the injury situations and what he expects from Dwayne Haskins.

