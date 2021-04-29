Final WFT Mock NFL Draft: Muscle For D, Concern At QB?

In our final mock draft, the Washington Football Team addresses both long and short-term needs for 2021, but leaves out on position.

Ron Rivera has put himself in a great spot before Thursday night. The Washington Football Team wanted to add talent and speed at wide receiver position.

Check that with Curtis Samuel.

WFT also need to guarantee they have a starter for at least the 2021 season.

One could double-check that with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

There isn't really a right or wrong direction Washington could go when selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft. They currently hold the No. 19 pick and could just take the best player available. They also could move up or down to grab the "it' talent or bolster down for more picks.

That might be a decision made just before they announce the selection. For now, Washington has the chance to build off that 7-9 NFC East-winning season with the best player on the board.

Certainly a trade or two will be made but for now, let's just call it as we see it. Here's WashingtonSI's final mock draft of the 2021 season.

No. 19: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

This might be the easiest pick to make for Rivera if he's here. Some people believe that "JOK" what thrive at the next level because he does not have a home.

We believe Rivera will find him one.

JOK does a little bit of everything. He can play well in coverage when asked to go up against slot receivers and tight ends. He thrives at stopping the run in open-field tackles. JOK also is an effective blitzer, showing his closing speed in a matter of seconds.

Imagine Jamal Adams as a linebacker and here's JOK with the same hitting style.

WFT can now add a hybrid defender who never has to leave the field, even in nickel coverage for Jack Del Rio's 4-3 base front.

While we've certainly flirted with the idea of O-lineman Christian Darrisaw here, WashingtonSI has called JOK the front-runner for the pick since February. That all comes to fruition Thursday when the Virginia native returns to the D.C. area once and for all.

No. 51: Richie Grant, FS, UCF

There's going to be a point where Rivera and Landon Collins either decide to meet in the middle ... or else. WFT might like to move the former Alabama star down to the linebacker spot. For now, Collins wants to stay put at strong safety.

Del Rio's defense will run plenty of three-safety sets. Collins will cover down low while second-year standout Kam Curl will play centerfielder. More help?

Enter Grant, who was an elite ball-hawking safety for the Golden Knights over the past two seasons.

Grant tallied 10 interceptions over the last three years. He plays a rover-type role that allows them to stay deep in coverage and make a play on the ball consistently.

Grant offers versatility to play deep or down safety and has decent man coverage ability against tight ends and running backs.

William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Curl, Grant and JOK in coverage? Oh, and Collins helping, too. Plus this pass rush? Good luck passing anywhere besides swing routes.

No. 74: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

No matter if WFT wants to re-sign Cornelius Lucas or Geron Christian, both had to prove they're consistent in 2021. The duo has done enough to earn a second shot at left tackle, but they both enter a contract year and could be on the open market.

At one point, Little was viewed as a potential first-round pick and the only offensive tackle compared to Penei Sewell. The 6-foot-7 tackle is anything but his surname, and played even bigger than what he measures. The only reason he's not a top talent is due to a torn ACL in 2019 and an opt-out due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Little wouldn't have to start right away. He could learn from John Matsko before taking reps on either side. Keep in mind Washington would be done paying Morgan Moses all his guaranteed money in 2021 and he's a free agent in 2022.

With the extra third round pick, WFT can be risky. The worst-case scenario is that Little loses interest in the game. Best-case? A solid starter in the third-round fell to them as Trent Williams' replacement.

No. 82: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)

There's Kyle Pitts and to some, that's it at tight end. At least that's what people are assuming because of the drop-off of talent. In reality, every other tight end just needs time to develop.

As of now, the Sammis Reyes signing doesn't establish a thing in addressing the No. 2 tight end role. He's a basketball player that has zero experience playing football. Meanwhile, Logan Thomas had a breakout 2020, but is it a one-year wonder?

Jordan is very similar to Jonnu Smith. He can be effective as a run blocker, his best skill are his hands and working after the catch. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged over 14 yards per catch.

No. 124: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

One can never have too many cornerbacks. Brown is a tad undersized but his overall skills will allow him to thrive in the slot. The Sooner product is stout, bulky and will play the run, but he also can work well in zone coverage.

Jimmy Moreland might be a good run defender, but he needs to improve in coverage. Adding Brown offers a versatile option for dime packages or even competition up the middle.

No. 163: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

WFT already has speed but what they need is power. Hill is a mix of both, showing good vision between the tackles and home-run threat ability in the open-field. Pairing him with Antonio Gibson could create a 1-2 combo that offers both needs every play.

No. 246: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Middle linebacker will be in need of the future. Johnson was a superstar for the Aggies' defense not because of his play style but rather his leadership. One can't teach that and it's something Rivera loves. Adding him gives you at least a future locker room leader.

No. 258: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

Dan Snyder loves his Alabama players and WFT needs a long-snapper. This one just writes itself. But ...

You'll notice one story that goes unwritten in our mock: No QB to the WFT. That might be unfortunate. That might be reality.

