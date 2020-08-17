First Look: Smith On the Practice Field, Names on Jerseys

The Washington Football Team held a practice on Sunday morning at their indoor practice facility and for the first time since November 16, 2018 - Alex Smith was able to participate with his teammates in an actual practice session.

As opposed to being an accessory last year and working on the side this year.

He was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday morning and while reporters were not allowed to see it, proof does exist.

Smith appeared to move reasonably well based on a quick glance, but it's really impossible to say.

Reporters are scheduled to be at practice Tuesday but that is based on practice being outdoors. Last Thursday and Friday, reporters including SI were scheduled to be present but the team was forced inside.

Sunday was a previously closed session. It's unclear if the team is practicing on Monday.

Just the fact that he's doing any kind of practice is astonishing.

It's expected that Washington will take their time with him as they now must see what he can do in a full 11-on-11 period (with no intentional contact in place).

For the first time this training camp, players wore practice jerseys with their names on it. During the acclimation phase over the last few weeks, players have worn jerseys that just said "Team" on the back.

