New QB Signed; WFT’s Fitzpatrick to IR?

After three drives as the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick had led two scoring drives and had his team battling in a one-score game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the very first play of his fourth drive of what would be a 20-14 Werk 1 loss. left tackle Charles Leno Jr. appeared to blow his pass coverage and Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu came crashing down on Fitzpatrick as he attempted a pass to running back J.D. McKissic.

The game result was an incomplete pass, but Fitzpatrick was injured on the play with what is being reported as a 'hip subluxation'.

On Monday morning NFL Media's Ian Rapoport appeared on NFL Network's 'Good Morning America' and provided an update on the quarterback's status.

READ MORE: WFT Lost More Than A Game

Looking at the information provided by OrthoInfo, the site states hip dislocations typically, "...occurs when the head of the thighbone (femur) is forced out of its socket in the hip bone (pelvis). It typically takes a major force to dislocate the hip. Car collisions and falls from significant heights are common causes and, as a result, other injuries like broken bones often occur with the dislocation."

Not the first time we've heard playing NFL football compared to being in a car accident. Won't be the last.

While the WFT awaits final diagnosis to shape their road ahead Rapoport also reports what many expected, that the team would look at their current quarterbacks before looking elsewhere. (That’s not counting Monday’s practice-squad add of Kyle Shurmur.)

This means we can fully expect Taylor Heinicke to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 2 on Thursday against the New York Giants, with Kyle Allen providing backup duties.

It's a huge opportunity for Heinicke to prove he can bring a win with some of the excitement surrounding him, and if Fitzpatrick does indeed head to the injured reserve (IR) at some point, it's a chance for Heinicke to show he can be a source of prolonged success.

READ MORE: How Serious Is Fitzpatrick Injury?