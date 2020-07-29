Five Takeaways from HC Ron Rivera’s Opening Camp Press Conference

On the day training camp officially opens for the Washington Football Team, head coach Ron Rivera met with reporters for a Zoom press conference. A tradition unlike any other during the time of COVID.

The topics covered everything from those that are and aren’t on the PUP list, the sudden wide receiver shortage, COVID concerns, and other items. Here are my takeaways from the press conference.

Alex Smith and Reuben Foster’s Path

Quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Reuben Foster will be back among their teammates on the practice field when training camp opens. Both men have been put on the PUP list due to failing their football physicals. It is possible that we could see one—if not both—participating in practice later this year. But they will need to show their injuries react positively to football activities first.

A Quarterback Competition That Isn’t a Competition

Alex Smith’s PUP designation leaves open a small possibility that he could wind up on the active roster this year. Ron was asked how this would factor into letting Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, and Steve Montez’s develop. Ron says that there would be a competition. But reading between the lines of past interviews and his glowing remarks about Dwayne, it is still Dwayne’s job to lose.

Expectation of COVID Prevention Responsibility

With everything that has been happening across Major League Baseball and with the Miami Marlins, there are concerns of the NFL not playing in a bubble. Rivera has made it clear that he will be placing an expectation on his players and staff that they abide by the COVID regulations that have been put in place including wearing a mask, washing hands, and not putting themselves at a greater risk then normal to get the disease. This is the type of discipline Ron wishes he’d see in the country too.

More Help at Wide Receiver Could Be on the Way

With the recent losses of Kelvin Harmon to an ACL tear, Cody Latimer to the Commissioners Exempt List, and Emanuel Hall being cut due to injuries, wide receiver depth is now as much of a concern as the tight end position. Rivera and company will see what they have when they get to camp, but there is now a more openness to bringing in a player to compete for a roster spot.

The Culture Will Truly Be Damn Good Under Rivera

The past couple of weeks has truly seen the Washington Football Team at its lowest. A Washington Post article blew the doors off a toxic, sludge refined boy’s club culture that you’d expect to see on a Saturday in David Portnoy’s backyard. Ron has made it clear that he is setting the tone for an open-door policy that will allow for any issues that occur to be addressed immediately. This is going to be a far cry from the Bruce Allen days of letting Alex Santos and company harass female employees without any real recourse. Accountability will be held from the top down, including among the players.

