Flowers 'Excited and Anxious' To Be Back With WFT

Ereck Flowers revitalized his career in Washington. Can he work in his second time around?

There's always something about sequels failing to live up to the hype. For Ereck Flowers, he's hopeful his second stint in Washington is even better than his first.

Flowers heads back to D.C. after being traded away by the Miami Dolphins Tuesday afternoon. The Dolphins will receive the 244th overall selection with Miami sending the 258th pick in return.

Flowers told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that while heading back to WFT is a positive feeling, it's also one with a tad of urgency to pick up where he left off.

"I'm very excited and anxious to get back there because I love the O-line room and I already had a good relationship with coach John Matsko as well," Flowers told Anderson. "This is best for me."

Flowers, who was originally drafted with No. 9 pick by the New York Giants in 2015, bounced back with WFT in 2019 under Matsko's direction. He posted stand out numbers in pass-blocking (69.0) and run-blocking (59.1), according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed a career-low two sacks and five pressures.

That however was under Jay Gruden, and not coach Ron Rivera.

Washington was considering at least addressing the need for an interior offensive lineman. Flowers played better at the guard role than he ever did a tackle. Keep in mind also that Miami will pay $6 million in a signing bonus and Washington will pay a $3 million base salary for 2021.

This doesn't take WFT out of consideration for drafting a long-term projects inside, but it certainly helps that Flowers knows the offensive line coach. If 2019 was any indication of what could be, this might actually turn out as a quality addition prior to the draft.

