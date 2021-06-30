Former NFL Exec Picks Washington Rookie LB Jamin Davis As Top Breakout Player

Former New York Giants executive Marc Ross is sold that Jamin Davis will be a breakout name in 2021

Jamin Davis has yet to play a snap for the Washington Football Team, but he's already garnered high praise entering training camp. Despite only starting one season at Kentucky, many believe his high motor and athletic traits will transition over to the NFL in no time.

Many executives and front office personnel believe that behind this WFT defensive line, Davis will have a chance to become a household name in the league by the season's end. Marc Ross, a former executive with the New York Giants, believes Davis is the smart bet as the breakout defender not just in the NFC, but in the entire league.

"What they were missing is a playmaking linebacker, and in my view, they got the most explosive, productive linebacker in the draft," Ross said on NFL Total Access.

Davis was the third linebacker selected in the 2021 NFL Draft behind Penn State's Micah Parsons and Tulsa's Zaven Collins. Parsons will be fighting for reps in Dallas against Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

There still is no clear indication on what Collins' role will be in Vance Joseph's 3-4 front in Arizona. Is he a blitzer up the middle? Will Isaiah Simmons steal reps from him if only playing one inside linebacker?

For Davis, for now, his role is simple: make plays up the middle as best as possible. One look at his tape with the Wildcats shows he can do that much more.

"In the scouting world, you always want to have the best talent when you have a first-round pick or any pick for that matter," Ross said. "But it's also about the fit, and I thought that Jamin Davis, with his talent and the fit with the Washington defense, was perfect."

Washington's defense has its core in place. Chase Young and Montez Sweat will add pressure off the edge. William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller should stabilize the secondary.

Even role players like Kam Curl, Bobby McCain and Cole Holcomb will find success in both defending the run and playing in coverage. Washington though needed a leader up the middle to do both for Jack Del Rio's scheme.

Davis fit the bill, making him the easy selection at No. 19.

"He can just go and chase the field and run and clean up plays," Ross said. "He's really just filling a role for what they're missing, and that was speed at the linebacker position, explosiveness at the linebacker position and that's what he does best."

Davis won't need to be the x-factor right away. Holcomb is a reliable tackler when asked to play outside. Jon Bostic is limited in coverage, but can play the run.

The difference is in upside for Davis. During his final season at Kentucky, he showed his ability to play well in coverage, forcing three interceptions on the season. Add that with 102 tackles and what's not to like?

Washington's defense is in line to compete for the title of best in the league. An offseason overhaul in fixing the second and third level of defense only matches the success found on the defensive line.

If Davis can bloom into a quality three-down player early, there's a chance he becomes one of the game's best linebackers. For now, Ross believes his tools and traits should make him a front-runner to thrive in D.C.'s defense for years to come.

"I look to see Jamin Davis to... break through to be the Rookie of the Year on defense and the Washington defense to have a breakthrough to be the best defense in the NFL," Ross said.

