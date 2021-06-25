Former WFT OT Morgan Moses Signs With Jets

When the Washington Football Team elected to release Morgan Moses, it seemed like his time on the free agent market would be short. That month without a home has come to end as he now heads to the Big Apple.

Moses and the New York Jets have agreed to terms to make him the right tackle for 2021. The deal is expected to be for one year worth up to $5.3 million with a base salary of $3.8 million.

Moses, 30, was released from Washington earlier this offseason prior to team OTAs.

Drafted out of Virginia in the third round back in 2014, Moses has been a staple at right tackle in D.C. ever since. During his six seasons with the franchise, he started every game from 2015 on the right side of the line, often playing through injuries to keep the unit stable.

In 2017, he agreed to a five-year extension with Washington. In total, Moses played in 104 total games, starting in 97.

With New York, the expectation is that his consistency in the trenches will provide stability for coach Robert Saleh's offensive line as the new regime takes control. The Jets surprisingly could have upgraded the unit as a whole with Moses, plus the additions of rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-year left tackle Mekhi Becton.

Jets GM Joe Douglas spent the offseason fixing the offense for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to thrive in 2021. Other names joining gang green include former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman and Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Washington is expecting second-round pick Sam Cosmi to compete for the starting right tackle along with Cornelius Lucas. WFT also added former Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to play on the blindside this fall.

Surprisingly enough, the Bears were one of three teams reportedly interested in Moses following his release.

