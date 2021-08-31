Former Washington QB Haskins: Surviving Steelers Cutdown?

It's not exactly a huge step up; Haskins was a Washington first-round pick in 2019 and figures to be the No. 3 QB in Pittsburgh. But it's something.

Some of what Dwayne Haskins did after he was drafted by the Washington Football Team seemed like "career-killing'' stuff. But it seems like the QB has found a new life in Pittsburgh.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Haskins is expected to be on the initial 53-man roster once the Steelers make all of their cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. It's not exactly a huge step up; Haskins was a Washington first-round pick in 2019 and figures to be the No. 3 QB in Pittsburgh, with Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 and Ben Roethlisberger, of course, as the starter.

Haskins' numbers with the Steelers? He went 37-of-58 for 379 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception in the team’s four preseason games.

He also popped off a bit regarding the coaching he once got in Washington, with a poke at both Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera, suggesting that he's getting the truest direction yet under the guidance of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin different than his previous coaches.

Said Haskins: "I think that coach Tomlin does a great job as far as giving you a scouting report of who you're playing that week. I've never really had that before."

Not surprisingly, those words from a week ago caused quite the stir among football Twitter as well, with many people directly pointing out the insinuated shot being taken at Haskins' former team.

Of course, some even pointed out potential issues with Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes' coaching staff as well since Haskins used the keyword, 'never'.

Frankly, it's sort of silly to think Meyer or Rivera would hold back valuable scouting information from their quarterback; obviously, in the case of the WFT, they handed Haskins the starting job in 2020 and all involved hoped he would mature and succeed.

He did neither.

But success in Pittsburgh in a way that didn't happen in Washington? With this small step, maybe that is happening.

