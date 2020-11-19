ASHBURN, Va. - For weeks, the question regarding what is going on with former Washington Football Team starting left tackle Geron Christian Sr. went unanswered, or the answers were perplexing at best.

On Thursday morning, we finally got a partial clarification. The third-year disappointment went on injured reserve. Finally.

Christian has been out since the win over the Dallas Cowboys. He's already missed the last three games (Dallas, NY Giants, Detroit) and now must miss three more (Cincinnati, Dallas, Pittsburgh) at the minimum. There is no retroactive option in the NFL.

Christian tried to practice twice, on the Wednesdays of both the Giants' and Lions' weeks. He was limited both times and then unable to practice in the following days.

He was listed as doubtful for the Giants loss and did not play. Christian was ruled out for the game in Detroit and wasn't even at practice on the side late last week and on Wednesday.

This might seem confusing and it is. Everyone recovers and heals differently ... but let's rewind further.

On the Thursday before the Dallas win, Christian missed practice. Coach Ron Rivera assured the media that it wasn't a big deal and he'd be back at practice the next day. He wasn't. He then missed the Cowboys win as we mentioned.

Then the bye week came and went and Christian still could not fully practice.

Why didn't the Washington Football Team put Christian on IR at any point over the last month? We don't find good answers here/

With the three-game option this year, because of COVID issues, our thought is teams should be more open to using the list to get a player healthy and back.

Washington has chosen to not put Christian on the list. Same with Dontrelle Inman, who has missed the last two games and practice again on Wednesday. ... Not to mention other very confusing delays for players like Steven Sims, Greg Stroman and Bryce Love that we've regularly mentioned.

Further complicating the Christian issue is that the man who replaced him, Cornelius Lucas, who was playing very well ...also got injured in Detroit (ankle) and had to miss the final eight minutes and did not practice Wednesday.

Washington and most NFL teams do not like to flip multiple positions but they did it during a game on Sunday by moving Morgan Moses over to the left side and inserting David Sharpe on the right side.

Moses was fine while protecting Alex Smith's blind side ... but Sharpe struggled, to be kind.

READ MORE: Is Alex Smith Better Than Two Years Ago?

That could be the starting tackle combo this week against the Bengals and even scarier, a week from today against the Cowboys and their (on-paper) pass-rush threat on Thanksgiving.

Yikes.

We're not trying to play doctor; we are on a search for answers to questions to which Washington fans hope the WFT, privately, somehow has real answers.