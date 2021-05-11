Former Washington QB Colt Brennan Dies at 37

Colt Brennan, a former Washington QB and preseason hero, has sadly passed away at the age of 37

ASHBURN, Va. -- Colt Brennan, who lived a reportedly dealt with personal challenges after being drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2008, has passed away at the age of 37 according to multiple reports out of Hawaii.

Brennan finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2007 and was drafted by Washington in 2008 by then-head coach Jim Zorn, general manager Vinny Cerrato and owner Dan Snyder.

Following the draft, Brennan signed a four-year contract for $1.8 million.

Brennan became an instant 'cult' hero leading many fans to come up with "Cult of Colt' posters and messages.

Brennan surged onto the NFL stage after his prolific career at Hawaii and led all NFL rookies in the 2008 preseason in touchdown passes, yards, and QB rating.

In one performance, he had 411 yards and three scores, finishing that August slate with a 67.9% completion percentage.

Many Washington fans thought the club had their QB of the future and the now - Their version of Tom Brady, who came out of nowhere to make a splash.

He didn't play in 2008, a year that started off strong for Zorn in his first year as a head coach, before falling apart later in the season.

By 2009, Brennan was placed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring. Brennan was then released in favor of John Beck.

Following his time in Washington, Brennan briefly joined the Oakland Raiders but never played an NFL regular-season snap.

After his NFL career ended, Brennan's personal issues began to take hold, leading to multiple confrontations with law enforcement authorities.

According to reports, Brennan was in a rehabilitation clinic when he passed away.