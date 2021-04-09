Former WFT QB "Savior" Signs in San Francisco

Remember Nate Sudfeld? The Eagles QB who helped seal the NFC East for the team that drafted him in Washington. He's now a member of the 49ers.

ASHBURN -- Nate Sudfeld was drafted by Jay Gruden and the Washington Football Team five years ago out of Indiana. He made it one year with the organization

In 2017, Washington released him and he was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles the next day. He later was part of a Super Bowl team but was best used as a last resort behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

Ironically, his biggest moment in the national spotlight came in the fourth quarter of week 17 in Philadelphia this year.

That's when Sudfeld entered the game with Washington leading 17-14, and just a quarter away from winning the NFC East if they could hang on.

They harassed Sudfeld and forced bad throw after bad throw, including an interception.

Washington eventually won the game and of course the division and essentially got their 'revenge' as an organization against Sudfeld choosing the Eagles instead.

Now - after helping WFT win the division title, Sudfeld is off to his next NFL home. The San Francisco 49ers and the quarterback agreed to a one-year deal.

The 49ers and Kyle Shanahan decided to bring Sudfeld in despite having Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and a soon to be added quarterback via the No. 3 overall pick.

Don't forget about another former Washington QB Josh Johnson and former first-rounder Josh Rosen are both on the roster as of April.

We say all of this because the WFT is now rumored to be interested in trading up to get NDSU's Trey Lance somewhere inside the top 10.

It's possible that San Francisco decides to take Lance, who's not expected to play in his rookie year due to his college experience. Sudfeld might be a perfect teacher to show Lance the ropes before the former Bison eventually takes over for Garoppolo.

There's also a report per ESPN's Adam Schefter that the 49ers will take Alabama's Mac Jones. According to multiple scouts, the former Crimson Tide star is the No. 5 quarterback on the board.

According to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, Washington is willing to "risk it all" for Lance. Will Lance be available at No. 4? No. 5? Will the asking price skyrocket?

Shanahan seems to be pulling strings for the 49ers and the potential impact it could have on Washington. Depending on what his believes is his "best fit" could decide the outcome of multiple teams on draft night — including Washington's.

