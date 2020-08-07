Four Takeaways from Morgan Moses

Before I get started with my takeaways from right tackle Morgan Moses’ press conference, there is something that should be acknowledged. We learned that Morgan’s father passed away from diabetes in April. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as time continues to pass.

New House, New Morgan

Morgan Moses just finished building his house in December when the pandemic started creeping its way to the U.S. He made sure to add a weight room, 20 yards of turf, a sauna, cold tub, and hot tub to prepare for the upcoming season. He has been able to slim down to 317 pounds which he says allowed him to prepare for whatever the new offense would be.

Bromance on the Right Side

A big topic of discussion was the relationship with Moses and right guard Brandon Scherff. While Moses was drafted a year before Brandon, it has been like they started out together. Moses earned the starting right tackle spot in his second year and they have been through it all together. They have a great relationship and they use that when on the field knowing that they have each other’s back. That veteran leadership and relationship with what Moses hopes the young players can learn from.

Embracing Role as the Wily Vet

With Trent Williams now in San Francisco, the role of mentor and leader falls on Morgan Moses. When the rookies were drafted, he reached out to them and offered his home gym as a way for them to get ready for the season and to bond. He is excited to shape the offensive line, along with Brandon, how they want to see it. They still have things to accomplish with competitions, but they have the pieces there that he can help mentor. Moses also spoke of how he has been in constant contact with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and worked with him to make sure that he is prepared mentally for the opportunity that has presented itself for the young star.

Athletic Trainers, Coaches, and Players on the Same Page

Morgan went on the record last year about how bad things had gotten with the athletic trainers. When asked he was relentlessly honest. Coming into the organization, head coach Ron Rivera had the task of cleaning that sewage dumps out. It sounds like he has. Moses had nothing but praise about the communication between everyone when it comes to making sure no one is pushed beyond what they physically can due to an injury. Something that he said was really lacking with the previous regime. There has also been better communication from the athletic trainer and position coach as to what the players should so—and adjust—to get ready for the year.

