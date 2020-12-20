GAMEDAY: Antonio Gibson Decision for WFT vs. Seahawks

It's on for the Seattle Seahawks and the banged-up Washington Football Team. Here are the official gameday inactives.

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team are set to kickoff just after 1 p.m. ET here at FedExField in chilly but not cold Landover, Maryland.

Here are the official inactives for both the 9-4 Seahawks and 6-7 WFT.

Washington Football Team:

No. 11 - QB - Alex Smith

No. 24 - RB - Antonio Gibson

No. 35 - RB - Lamar Miller (still going through COVID protocol testing)

No. 54 - LB - Kevin Pierre-Louis

No. 55 - LB - Cole Holcomb

No. 66 - OT - David Steinmetz

No. 80 - WR - Dontrelle Inman

Notes: Dwayne Haskins is the starter for Smith, while both Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez are active, as expected. Those two moves were made official Saturday.

Also, running back Michael Warren is active along with Javon Leake, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.

The WFT are listing Jeremy Reaves as the starter at free safety for Deshazor Everett, who went on IR this week.

Shaun Dion Hamilton and Thomas Davis Sr. are expected to replace Holcomb and Pierre-Louis in the lineup.

Seattle Seahawks:

No. 19 - WR - Penny Hart

No. 36 - S - Damarious Randall

No. 60 - OG - Phil Haynes

No. 72 - OT - Brandon Shell

No. 93 - DE - Jonathan Bullard

Running back Rashaad Penny is active for the first time this year and No. 99 Damontre Moore, a defensive end returns from a suspension.

Former Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar and tight end Greg Olsen were not activated for today's game.