GAMEDAY: Inactives for Washington Football Team vs. Eagles

It's on for the division title and a chance to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs next weekend at FedExField

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is closing in on a division title with a win Sunday night in Philadelphia.

If they can win tonight - Washington would host Tom Brady and the Bucs next weekend.

They are not totally healthy but a win-and-in scenario brings back Terry McLaurin and Alex Smith officially to the game day active roster.

How long they can play? That's anyone's guess -- Smith was moving well on Thursday when media was last able to see him but he appeared to re-injure himself on the very first snap of his last game action (San Francisco) in Arizona.

We didn't know at the time that he was injured and all sides dismissed it as a shaky decision to play but tonight -- they know. They have a firm grasp on what they are dealing with, even on a potentially slick surface from a day of rain in Philadelphia, which is expected to be off-and-on throughout the game.

McLaurin hasn't played in two weeks since suffering a high ankle sprain against Seattle. He had been dealing with an ankle injury in the previous weeks while still practicing and playing against Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the Seahawks.

The WFT's best receiver might be a decoy in this game or he could be used on short routes without quick cuts, just to relieve some pressure on his ankle.

Washington did choose to not activate Antonio Gandy-Golden and Robert Foster as we speculated yesterday.

They also did not activate Lamar Miller over either Peyton Barber or as extra insurance for Gibson, who returned to action last week.

The Eagles are destroyed by injury and playing for absolutely nothing but pride.

That list does not include Nickell Robey-Coleman, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Rodney McLeod and others who are on IR or COVID lists.