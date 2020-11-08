SI.com
GAMEDAY Eye on the Enemy - New York Giants

Chris Russell

LANDOVER, Md. - The 1-7 New York Giants come to FedExField on Sunday at 1 for a NFC East (Least) showdown. 

Our "Eye on the Enemy" feature takes a statistical look at Joe Judge and the struggling - but dangerous still - Giants. 

As everyone in D.C. knows, the Giants' lone win was against Washington, just three weeks ago ... and by but a point, as Washington coach Ron Rivera gambled and fell short on a two point conversion. 

READ MORE: Giants' Tate OUT; Impact On Washington

READ MORE: Final Injury/Practice Report - Giants Next Up

READ MORE: Chase Young's Mom is His No. 1 Critic

BY THE NUMBERS: A couple of key numbers that should benefit the 2-5 WFT on Sunday against the 1-7 Giants (with the game at FedEx and on FOX at 1 p.m.):

*New York is 31st in the NFL in yards per game at 291.8 on offense.

*The Giants rank 29th in yards per play (4.93)

*Jason Garrett's offense is 27th in rushing yards per game (98.50) and 28th in passing yards per game at (193.3).

*Daniel Jones throws interceptions as we know. The Giants are at a 3.30% interception rate, which is 28th in the NFL.

*New York averages 18.9 first downs per game, which is 30th in the league.

*The Giants have only converted 41% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, that is  2nd worst among 32 teams.

*The NYG are averaging 18.1 points per game, which is also 31st in the NFL.

Team +_- Stats _ NFLGSIS.com - Personal - Microsoft​ Edge 11_6_2020 11_22_11 PM
NFL GSIS

The Giants defense is not the problem of the two units but they are not lights out either.

They rank in or near the top-third of the league in many categories but excel at stopping the run.

*New York is fourth in the league in rushing yards per play (3.66) and eight in rushing yards per game (102.0).

*The New York pass defense seems better with the additions of James Bradberry and Logan Ryan but they are in the bottom 10 of the league in passing yards per game and per play.

*Washington had terrific success on third down in the first meeting - and so is the rest of the NFL against 'Big Blue' - as they're allowing 48.57%, or 27th in the NFL on the money down.

THE FINAL WORD: "We have to be at our best if we hope to make some noise," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "The next few weeks are very important in the NFC East race. ... We're taking nothing for granted."

