GAMEDAY: Washington Can Turn Season Around vs. Falcons

Washington is in for a rough season if it doesn't dominate the Falcons

While the Washington Football Team is just four weeks into the season, beating the Atlanta Falcons would be a much-needed "feel-good" win. The schedule only gets tougher for Washington starting next week against the New Orleans Saints.

The offense needs to look more like it did against the New York Giants in Week 2 instead of last week's version. WFT kept giving the Buffalo Bills the ball back through a continuous cycle of three-and-outs or turnovers. Washington went 2-11 on third down and turned the ball over three times.

Atlanta's defense is arguably one of the softer units Washington will face. Taking advantage of this opportunity would ease the burden on WFT defensive coordinator's Jack Del Rio's defense, which is struggling badly. Washington's offense needs to stay on the field for longer possessions and/or get more points on the board.

The burgundy-and-gold defense needs to find itself again. It allows the second most points and has the 29th-worst passing defense in the NFL. It needs to significantly decrease third-down conversions (31st) and get the quarterback to the ground.

Washington will be going up against another talented quarterback this week, former MVP Matt Ryan. Ryan has capable weapons in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Calvin Ridley. WFT hasn't beaten the Falcons since 2003.

RECORDS: Washington (1-2), Falcons (1-2)

ODDS: Washington is 1.5-point favorites. Total is 47.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 2-1 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is from Georgia and lived less than a hour from Atlanta.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is out. Running back Antonio Gibson and offensive tackle Brandon Scherff are questionable.

GAME TIME: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 3

LOCATION: Mercedes Benz Stadium

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "You got to go out there and you got to play hard ... you've got to want to win. That's the way we have to approach things," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "I don't want to get caught up in all that other stuff. Again, last year we talked about it, let's focus in on what's important. What's important is we're playing Atlanta."

