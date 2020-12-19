GAMEDAY: WFT vs. Seahawks - 'A Chance Is A Chance'

In Week 15, the Washington Football Team will face the Seattle Seahawks at home and aim to extend their winning streak to five games. Washington will be without their starting quarterback, Alex Smith, for Sunday’s game and will look to second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins to make an impact.

The Seahawks will be able to secure a playoff spot with a victory while Washington will be looking to extend its thin lead in the NFC East and win its second straight game against the Seahawks (17-14 back on Nov. 5, 2017).

NOTABLE STATS: This season, Washington has an overall record of 1-3 when Haskins is under center and 5-4 when any other quarterback starts. Seattle ranks 27th in the league in yards per game surrendered on defense.

RECORDS: Washington Football Team (6-7), Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

ODDS: Seattle is 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is 43.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Washington's last 9 games

INJURY UPDATE: In addition to quarterback Alex Smith, who is out due to a calf injury, Linebackers Kevin Pierre-Lewis and Cole Holcomb will sit with ankle and concussion injuries. Running back Antonio Gibson is doubtful with a toe injury.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FedExField, Landover, MD

TV/RADIO: Fox

THE FINAL WORD: Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins on his opportunity to start this week:

“A chance is a chance, and you got to be ready for your opportunity, whether it’s last week like I was or any other week.”