With COVID-19 taking over the NFL in Week 15, The Washington Football Team will be turning to its fourth quarterback of the season. Some fans might know him from college. Others maybe from a start-up football league or a cameo last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Meet Garrett Gilbert: Washington's starting quarterback Tuesday against the Philadelphia Eagles and the man in charge of keeping the team's postseason hopes alive. In more ways than one, WFT is playing for its season at Lincoln Financial Field.

Gilbert is perhaps best known for taking over for former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy in the 2010 Citi BCS National Championship Game against Alabama. When McCoy suffered a shoulder injury early on against the Crimson Tide, Gilbert filled in as the starter against Nick Saban's team.

Gilbert struggled as Alabama won 37-21, marking the first of six national titles under Saban. He completed only 15 of 40 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and an ugly four interceptions. He remained in Austin for two more seasons before transferring for his final two to SMU in 2012.

An undrafted free agent, Gilbert made headlines once more as the starting quarterback for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football League during the spring of 2019. Led by former NFL and Florida head coach Steve Spurrier, Gilbert became the clear-cut league MVP, throwing for a 2,152 yards and 13 touchdowns against three interceptions. Gilbert also led the league in passer rating at 99.1.

The AAF ceased operations in Week 8 of the inaugural season. Soon after, Gilbert was picked up by the Cleveland Browns, serving as Baker Mayfield's backup for the 2019 season.

In 2020, Gilbert signed with the Cowboys and started in place of injured starter Andy Dalton in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played well, throwing for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception while posting a passer rating of 72.6 in a 24-19 loss at home.

Gilbert was in training camp with the Cowboys last summer but lost the backup job to Cooper Rush.

In seven NFL games, Gilbert has thrown for 283 yards with one touchdown, one interception and holds a passer rating of 74.0. Both WFT and Philadelphia enter Tuesday with a 6-7 record.

The stakes are high, but Gilbert's experience - in college, the AAF and NFL - should keep the stage from being too big.