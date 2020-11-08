Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team came out flat, got then off the mat ... but eventually got squashed like an annoying bug by 'Big Blue,' a 23-20 decision going against WFT. Our '10 Takes' from a must-win game that wasn't won ... and that will turn into a very controversial week.

1. Washington turned the ball over five times on the day and lost by three points to a team they're better than ... but can't beat.

Truly, the Giants didn't win as much Washington beat itself - time and time again.

2. Alex Smith, despite his three interceptions and bad decisions -- SHOULD be the starting quarterback next week in Detroit.

And he will be. Coach Ron Rivera said right after the game that Smith will start against the Lions and Dwayne Haskins will be the backup, after Kyle Allen's dislocated ankle.

By the way: After the game, Rivera said he did not believe that Jabrill Peppers hit, sack and leg-whip on Kyle Allen was dirty. So there is that.

Said Peppers, explaining that the hit was not intentional: “I just pray for him. I apologized to him. I definitely didn't mean for that to happen.”

3. This was a must-win game for Washington because it would have put the WFT at 3-5, and more importantly 3-1 in the NFC East and they blew it.

4. No, the season is not over ... but in terms of "true contention,'' it's on life support. The 'easy' games are not easy games ... and there aren't enough of them remaining.

5. The WFT run defense was absolutely awful. Rivera said it was about gap control in many cases. Whatever it was about ... they allowed 166 net rushing yards to a team featuring a third-string back.

6. The Washington Football Team does not really ever seem to be able to handle prosperity despite occasional mini winning streaks. It was a problem under previous coach Jay Gruden, and so far, they are 0-2 in trying to establish a mini-streak under Rivera.

7. Logan Thomas had two key drops - one late and one on an early third down that would have been a first down.

8. Cam Sims finished with three catches for 110 yards on four targets. He easily eclipsed his career total coming in of 86 total yards.

9. Terry McLaurin once again continues to impress in every way. His late touchdown gave Washington a chance.

He snatched a ball away in a contested window, broke a tackle and was off to the races for a 68-yard scoring highlight.

10. Dustin Hopkins was steady today with his job somewhat in question connecting on all of his kicks.