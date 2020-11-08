Giants 23, Washington 20: An 'Identity' Revealed?

NFL coaches so often fall into the trap of talking purposelessly about their team's "identity'' that it is refreshing to hear coach Ron Rivera tell the truth about his Washington Football Team ... and the truth about the concept of any team's "identity.''

"Nope,'' Rivera said before Sunday's Week 9 home game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field when asked if WFT had found its "identity.''

And then came an even more meaningful revelation from the first-year coach.

"We're still young, still reaching to find who we are,'' he said. "(An identity) is based on winning and the attitude you play with."

Yes. Finally. An admission that goes beyond CoachSpeak: There is no "identity'' - beyond wanting to "play hard'' and "run'' and "catch'' and "throw'' and "tackle'' - but for one thing.

"Win.''

Giants 23, Washington 20 tells a story: WFT's identity, at 2-6, is still as something other than a "winner.'' This outcome marks an opportunity lost - and more painful, it is the second such opportunity lost in just the last few weeks, because the lowly Giants (also a two-win team, with seven losses) has now registered a pair of victories over a seemingly superior Washington team.

WFT could've moved to within a half-game of idle, first-place Philadelphia. But instead, the NFC Least ... well, it is what it is.

This game was marred by sloppiness ...

And by the nasty injury sustained by starting QB Kyle Allen, who was carted off with an ankle injury after a Jabril Peppers leg-whip "tackle.'' Alex Smith replaced Allen, and in the end, more "sloppiness'' did him in, too, as a late-game interception - by Peppers, of all people - shut down WFT's hope of a comeback.

Smith did throw a 68-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin, and Antonio Gibson got into the end zone as well. But WFT's offensive run/pass imbalance was an "identity'' problem; Washington gained ... in the air but its running backs totaled just 37 yards.

Kyle Allen will get an MRI scheduled, and the hope is that surgery is unnecessary. Smith - despite the flood of turnovers - has demonstrated that he's capable enough, so that doesn't have to be a major problem.

As McLaurin said of Smith, he's "a pro. He gave us a chance to win."

But Washington's inability to beat a fairly hopeless Giants team - twice in just a few weeks - is a major problem. It's an "identity'' problem. Because "identity'' is all about "winning'' ... and Rivera's squad just isn't very good at that yet.