Former Giants Coach Jim Fassel is Dead at 71

Former NFL head coach Jim Fassel has died at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack on Monday, his son, John Fassel said.

John Fassel is the Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator.

Jim Fassel was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1972 NFL Draft, spending time with the San Diego Chargers and the Houston Oilers, but made his greatest impact on the sport as a coach.

READ MORE: WFT Players on NFL Top 100?

Jim Fassel worked in the WFL, USFL, and in college football with the Utah Utes for a number of years before joining the New York Giants as an assistant coach in 1991.

Fassel built his reputation as an assistant coach with the Broncos, Raiders, and Cardinals before becoming the Giants head coach in 1997.

From the first whitle, Fassel immediate impact as he was named the NFL Coach of the Year for the 1997 season. New York - a key rival in the NFC East of the Washington Football Team - went to the playoffs three times under his direction, including a visit to the Super Bowl in 2000, when his Giants squad lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

READ MORE: Mini Camp Observations - Tuesday

As a head coach, Fassel finished his NFL career with a 58-53-1 record, with three double-digit win seasons (in 1997, 2000 and 2002).

In his first year as New York's head coach, he was named NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to a 10-5-1 record after a 6-10 campaign in the year prior.

Following his stint with the Giants, Fassel worked on the offensive staff of the Ravens and then coached in the UFL.

John Fassel is absent from Cowboys minicamp at this time.

"John's as big of a family man as we have here," Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Our heart goes out to him and his family right now. John's love for his family and especially for his father Jim, he's shared many stories in just our short time together."

CONTINUE READING: Chase Young: Washington 'Could Be Top Defense In NFL'