Giants at Washington Football Team: Injury Update on RB Antonio Gibson

“I think he’s ready to handle it,'' says coach Ron Rivera of asking for a repeat effort from Gibson.

The Washington Football Team is a bit short-handed in a couple of spots on offense, so as the WFT prepares for the NFC East showdown against the New York Giants at home Thursday night, it might be time to ride Antonio Gibson.

But ... is he healthy and ready to play?

“I think he’s ready to handle it,'' said coach Ron Rivera of asking for a repeat effort from Gibson, who in Week 1 had 23 touches - but one critical fumble.

Gibson was among the Washington Football Team’s players who were limited in practice earlier this week, as he was dealing with a shoulder issue. But Gibson was listed as a "full'' participant in the Wednesday workout. So even with the change at QB (Taylor Heinicke in for the IR'ed Ryan Fitzpatrick) and even with the continued absence of IR'ed receiver Curtis Samuel, the WFT has a definitive go-to guy on offense.

READ MORE: Can 'Taylor Time' Energize WFT?

In Week 1, Gibson led the Washington Football Team with 90 rushing yards on 20 carries - and did so against a sound Los Angeles Chargers defense. His late-game fumble led directly to a 20-16 loss, however - and the WFT would like to make sure that sort of error gets cleaned up tonight against the Giants.

Gibson also posted 18 receiving yards on three catches, and if we combine that with what the Giants did last week in their loss to Denver - the Giants allowed Broncos running back Melvin Gordon 101 rushing yards on 11 carries - it seems a healthy Antonio Gibson will be the key to a WFT victory on "Thursday Night Football.''

READ MORE: Can WFT Contain Barkley?