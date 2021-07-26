Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Free to Move to Washington - In 2022?

"One possible solution to the Rodgers-Packers stalemate,'' it is suggested, could free the QB ... eventually.
Author:
Publish date:

Just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft came the news that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and would not be reporting to work with the Packers. Now, with training camp on the horizon, the reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer is seriously considering every option - including retirement.

How about a compromise - and one that involves the Washington Football Team?

The concept is floated by our pal Mike Silver, the NFL Network journalist who just took a side gig working in media for the WFT. That job comes to him because (beyond his considerable talents), he's a "Ron Rivera guy.''

Ron Rivera went to Cal.

Michael Silver went to Cal.

Aaron Rodgers went to Cal.

And yeah, Silver also has a good relationship with Rodgers, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with three league MVPs who is coming off a season in which he finished with 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

So here's Silver's idea, via Twitter:

"One possible solution to the Rodgers-Packers stalemate: The team could agree to lop off the final two years of his contract -- and, theoretically, not to franchise him after this season-- to set up a 'Last Dance' scenario. Not likely, but maybe Packers decide 1 year's better than none.''

Washington has passed on the idea of trading for Rodgers; as Washington SI reported at the time, Rivera was not inclined to overpay, not even for Rodgers. But Rodgers as a free agent, in a season following the expiration of Ryan Fitzpatrick's present one-year deal?

READ MORE: Fitz as 'The Guy'

Will Rodgers be wearing a burgundy jersey with a white No. 12 in 2021? No. Is is a fun thought that a bunch of Cal guys might get together in 2022?

It's "fun'' enough that one of the Cal guys just floated a general NFL idea that could become a specific WFT opportunity.

READ MORE: Top 7 Questions For Camp

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks with quarterback Jimmy Garopollo
Podcasts

Washington Football Team Podcast: Could Garoppolo, Rodgers Be Headed to D.C.?

ron aaron
News

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Free to Move to Washington - In 2022?

Ron Rivera Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Camp Top 7 Questions: Money & Movement

watson wash ro
News

Deshaun Watson '90% Chance of Trade - And Why Washington Cares

Ron Rivera Point © Charles LeClaire 2020 Dec 7
News

Ron Rivera: Washington Football Team Coach Somehow Rated 'Mediocre'

jamin stiff
News

Washington Scouting Report: How High Are Rookies Expectations?

Matt Ioannidis Arm Stretch © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Important Is Washington Return Of Matt Ioannidis?

nfl mask covid clutch
Podcasts

Washington Football Team: New COVID Policy Impact?