Aaron Rodgers Trade Plan: Impact on Washington Football Team?

The future plan for Aaron Rodgers is up in the air at the moment and it could impact the WFT in many different ways.

Just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft came the news that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and would not be reporting to work with the Packers. The reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer could be looking for a new home for the first time in his career.

Naturally, the Washington Football Team came up in conversation.

Any team would welcome a Super Bowl winning quarterback with three league MVPs. Rodgers is coming off a season in which he finished with 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions. It's a shame the Packers might lose Rodgers over the confusing selection of another QB, Jordan, Love during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Washington was brought up because of their elite defense and chances in the NFC East - and what the addition of an elite QB figures to do to the WFT's Super Bowl hopes. These talks were shut down within minutes as an alleged list of preferred destinations came out and were all out west, such as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. (And, as Washington SI reported at the time, WFT boss Ron Rivera was not inclined to overpay, not even for Rodgers.)

Whether Rodgers is dragging out the process intentionally or not, this will continue to be a main storyline of the NFL offseason until a decision is made. He has until July 27 to report to the Packers and until then, he will enjoy his time.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said via NBC Sports Washington. “And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

READ MORE: Does Washington Have The Best Linebackers In The NFC East?

Will Rodgers be wearing a burgundy jersey with a white No. 12 inside gold trim in 2021? No, but that does not mean that his decision will not impact the WFT.

Sunday, Oct. 24. Week 7 of the NFL season. Washington will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Washington will be coming off a tough matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. After Green Bay, the WFT will have to deal with the Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the most difficult stretch of the season for the WFT and it could look a lot different if Rodgers is not under center in Green Bay.

Washington has a chance to repeat as NFC East champions this season. The Dallas Cowboys are the current favorites but the WFT is right behind them. In a 17-game schedule, Washington will likely have to win 10 or 11 games to secure the title. This means they will have to win some games that they might not be expected to and right now, this matchup with Green Bay is on the list.

Would the WFT and fans rather have Rodgers under center in D.C.? Of course, but every indication says this will not happen. Ryan Fitzpatrick is fully capable of leading the way for Washington, along with their defense, led by Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Our sense is that Rodgers will eventually report to the Packers. But if he indeed leaves Green Bay, and moves to a club not on the Washington schedule?

There is the WFT opportunity - not as good as having him on your team, but the next best thing.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Defensive Star In Chase Young: Even Better In 2021?