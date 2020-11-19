Has Alex Smith Improved In The Last Two Years?

On the two-year anniversary of Alex Smith's gruesome leg injury (Wednesday) and just a few days after a 390 passing yard performance and comeback that fell just short in Detroit, a fair question had to be asked.

How has (if he has) Alex Smith improved? Who better to ask than Smith himself and then two coaches that have been working with him this year and have entrusted him with the offense.

Smith, in the video above, said in part, "I’m trying to hear feedback, especially from people that were around me a lot pre-injury and what did they see. It was crazy that my first playing time, [Rams offensive coordinator] Kevin O’Connell (former Washington O.C.) was on the sideline. My next playing time, [Giants QB] Colt McCoy (former Washington QB) was on the other sideline. Then even this last week, [Lions QB] Chase Daniel who was with me for three years. All of those guys I did make a point to find at some point or text and just try to get some critical feedback."

"For me, obviously, people that were around me a lot before the injuries—I think anytime you’re a little self-conscious or you overanalyze things. I appreciate that feedback from people and that point of view, another set of eyes. I think to this point, I felt really comfortable out there Sunday going out and executing the offense. That’s what your role is as a quarterback to go out there and execute one play at a time. I didn’t feel hindered in that in any way. So, certainly, trying to get better in all areas at this point.”

Washington Football Team head coach, Ron Rivera, obviously was familiar with Smith from afar, and has tremendous respect and admiration for Andy Reid, Smith's head coach in Kansas City.

“Honestly, that’s not a fair question for me to answer. I will say this, though, Alex has shown me that he’s a better thrower than I thought. I really didn’t know him, to be able to tell you that. Just watching him throw the ball, especially the last two games, he’s been pretty impressive.”

Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner calls the plays that Smith now executes, and along with quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, works directly with the 36-year-old veteran.

“I don’t know if he’s improved. He’s had a hell of a career and really had a couple of really good years in San Francisco, and had a few good years in Kansas City, and then obviously when he got hurt I think they were what, 6-2 here at the time?"

Turner finished his thoughts with a common-sense answer on Smith's growth.

"One, he prepared as a starter all week and then the other one, just the comfort level of being back and getting back knocking that rust off and being ready to play.”

Smith certainly does not have the once-great athleticism that made him attractive despite not having a rocket for an arm but to say that he doesn't have any would not be a bit of a stretch as well.

To this point, he has proved as much and has demonstrated the ability to roll away from pressure, and use his legs to avoid danger, and keep plays alive.

With more practice and playing time, Smith could ascend to the starting job for not only this year but potentially the 2021 season as well.