A thirsty nation was waiting for this type of news!

Dwayne Haskins was back at practice on Friday for the Washington Football Team and for a third-string quarterback, it was music to the ears of many.

Washington practiced inside the bubble in Ashburn, Virginia on Friday which meant reporters were not allowed to attend.

The team provided b-roll and focused at the beginning on Haskins, despite Ron Rivera clearly getting aggravated on Thursday by how much attention that situation was receiving.

Haskins last participated in a full practice last Friday, which was described by Rivera in good terms as was this particular session. Rivera mentioned that Haskins did some good work and teammates welcomed him back by "dapping him up."

Haskins practiced in full according to the team, but Rivera said they would have to check him out Saturday to determine whether he would travel to New Jersey with the team.

Brandon Scherff was officially activated off of injured reserve, as was expected.

Greg Stroman was put on injured reserve almost two weeks after getting injured. He'll now have to miss the next three games including both Giants contests.

Josh Garnett missed a third consecutive day of practice and David Sharpe was also out again, so they were both ruled out for this Sunday.

Chase Roullier, Ryan Anderson and Antonio Gibson were all full-go in practice and are all expected to play on Sunday.

