Haskins Domination of Offseason Sets Starting Plan in Motion

Jamual Forrest

Today, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been named the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback to begin the 2020 season. 

In June, Washington Football on SI.com wrote how Haskins dominated his second off-season as a professional quarterback and has made tremendous strides to take command of Washington's starting quarterback spot. Though he was the favorite to do so, Haskins has officially accomplished that task.

Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke with Haskins after taking the job and while the specific details of the conversation are unknown; Rivera has publicly made it known that he needed to see continued development from a professional and leadership standpoint from Haskins. 

Rivera has been all about competition, from day one, and since training camp started, it has held. Safety Troy Apke has made the most of his opportunities, as has offensive tackle Geron Christian and rookie running back Antonio Gibson. Rivera has not shown an ounce of favoritism in his first year in Washington.

The quarterback position has been in flux for some time, but Haskins' competition in Alex Smith and Kyle Allen was more about inciting something in Haskins. Maybe it wasn't  necessarily an actual competition?

Rivera made it a point that he wanted to see something in Haskins, and today Rivera mentioned that "Dwayne has lived up to everything that he and I talked about back in January." 

It was not the best start to camp for Haskins this year, as his inconsistency was something of note, but as the days and repetitions started to stack. 

When they did,  it became impossible to make a case against Haskins. 

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Football Team and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Washington Football Team film breakdowns here. 

