Haskins In At QB In Place Of Alex Smith For Washington At Niners

It's happening again. A Washington Football Team quarterback change - and because of an injury to Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins is back in control

Dwayne Haskins finished up the first half of today's Washington Football Team game against the San Francisco 49ers because of an injury to Alex Smith.

Smith was diagnosed with muscle soreness in his right leg (calf) per FOX, and left the first half early to receive treatment. He walked out to start the second half but Haskins took over with Washington having the ball first.

After a couple of successful runs of 17 and nine yards to start the half, Haskins hit J.D. McKissic in the left flat for 13 yards and then connected with Logan Thomas on his next throwing attempt.

That drive led to a field goal for Washington to start the second half and they led 16-7 in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, after a dynamic performance by Chase Young in the first 30 minutes, which featured his first NFL touchdown.

Haskins was benched after a Week 4 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, despite putting up relatively good numbers in that game. He made a couple of terrible decisions and that led to coach Ron Rivera making a tough but more than fair decision.

Kyle Allen replaced Haskins in the starting lineup and was hurt before the first half ended of his first start, against the Rams, in a monsoon of rain.

Smith made his first appearance in an NFL game in almost two years that rain-soaked day but Allen remained the starter until he was lost for the season in a loss to the Giants after the bye.

Smith took over that day and led a comeback but also threw three interceptions and Washington fell short.

Smith has started every game since and has helped lead Washington to a three-game winning streak.

Smith has not been officially ruled out of today's game (yet) but it doesn't look promising as the WFT lead 16-7 in the third quarter. so while it's unknown whether Dwayne Haskins is the Washington QB of the future ... he is the QB of the moment.